President Of Azerbaijan Receives Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Qatar
Date
10/14/2024 5:09:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received
the credentials of Mohammed Hamad Saad Al Fuhaid AlHajri, the newly
appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State
of Qatar, Azernews reports.
MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108775615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.