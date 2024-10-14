Qatar A Regional Hub For Excellence In Construction, Design And Real Estate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Big 5 Construct Qatar and Design Qatar was inaugurated yesterday which further cements Qatar's status as a regional hub for excellence in construction, design and real estate.

Held under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the events bring together Qatar's construction, design and sectors.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani opened the Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) which explored the latest innovations and trends shaping the future of these industries.

Featuring over 250 brands and showcasing products, services, systems and solutions, Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar support Qatar's economic growth and urban development in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030. The events, running until 15 October, are expected to attract thousands of professionals, investors and decision-makers, creating an invaluable platform for industry collaboration.

Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President - Construction at dmg events, said:“Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar have firmly established themselves as prestigious international events that facilitate meaningful engagement between the public and private sectors, driving collaboration and transformative change.

The events make a significant contribution to Qatar's ambitious development goals under Qatar National Vision 2030, offering the industry an essential platform to support ongoing and upcoming projects, as well as to shape urban landscapes through advanced and sustainable design solutions.”

Rawad Sleem, Co-founder & General Manager of NeXTfairs, said: “We are truly honoured by the patronage of Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and deeply thankful to H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, for officially opening this important event. Our heartfelt gratitude also goes out to our sponsors and partners for their unwavering support.

These events reflect Qatar's commitment to achieving the goals outlined in its National Vision 2030.

By showcasing innovations in construction, design and real estate, we are supporting sustainable development and economic diversification, key pillars of Qatar's future growth.”

The event also witnessed key sessions which explored the future of investments in mega projects and the role of public-private partnerships in supporting the public sector, adoption of collaborative contracting models for projects and the road to sustainable construction for a greener future.

Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar is complemented by co-located event Cityscape Qatar, now in its 12th edition that showcases over 110 real estate projects from more than 90 developers, offering insights into the country's dynamic property market.

Among the 250 brands showcasing at Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar are Al-Tamyeez Security Systems Company, Mega Metal Factory, Gandhi Automations, QTerminals, Sculpt, That's Living, Baldo Design and Evozome.