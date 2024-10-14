Zain’s new #LimitScreenTime campaign addresses the impact of parents’ excessive screen use

(MENAFN- Zain Group) Kuwait City, Kuwait - 13 October 2024 – Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative technologies and digital lifestyle communications operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, announces the launch of Phase 2 of its highly impactful ‘Screen Time’ campaign, #LimitScreenTime.

The latest three-video series that will be posted back-to-back on Zain’s social channels over the next three weeks, focuses attention on how parents' overuse of screens can lead to missing memorable moments with their children, as well as having a detrimental impact on the emotional development of children due to feelings of loneliness and neglect.

In today's digital age, screen time has become a major part of daily life, though this campaign emphasizes the cost of screen addiction on familial relationships and emotional health. By focusing on real-life scenarios, the campaign aims to provoke self-reflection among parents and inspire them to prioritize quality time with their children.

Phase 2 builds on Zain’s previous screen time campaign earlier this year that focused on raising awareness on the effects on their child’s well-being and upbringing given children’s excessive screen usage.

“Zain continues to drive home the message that overuse of screens can have repercussions on both parents and children. As a leading regional communications and digital services provider, it is our duty to be active in providing guidance on the responsible use of digital devices, so that users focus on the positive aspects of meaningful connectivity while prioritizing family and children’s well-being.”

“Less screen time for parents creates more opportunity for child-bonding and attention, setting a better example for children’s own screen time.”

This #LimitScreenTime campaign will consist of a series of emotionally engaging, short videos that depict various scenarios where children are left yearning for parental attention due to screen distraction, reminding parents to focus on their children.

Description of the #LimitScreenTime three videos:

1. Depicts a businessman completely engaged with his phone to the neglect of his son, keen to share details of his progress and performance at school.

2. The second reflects a birthday girl, sitting alone at a table with her mother paying little attention to her as she is absorbed on a video call.

3. The last scenario shows a dad who spends most of his time interacting with connected devices to the neglect of his ballerina daughter with him even missing a performance she has practiced hard for.

Following numerous Child Online Safety campaigns launched over the years, Zain Group continues to be a champion for the protection and well-being of the communities it serves, committed to addressing important societal issues. By focusing on family well-being and fostering meaningful connections, Zain reinforces its role as an organization that cares about the community.





