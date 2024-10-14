Primer's Enhanced AI Platform Delivers Near-Zero Hallucination Rates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-powered search, discovery, and analysis tailored to your mission, data, and secure networks

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, an AI/ML firm delivering tailored, mission-critical AI solutions for secure data analysis and decision support, today unveiled an update to its

AI , achieving near-zero hallucination rates when analyzing and summarizing massive data sets.

In high-stakes environments where precision and timeliness are crucial, Primer's enhanced platform emerges as a game-changing solution. It rapidly converts vast amounts of data into actionable intelligence, seamlessly integrating with your workflows and secure networks to empower mission-critical decisions.

Imagine accessing critical insights in near real-time, free from the noise and inaccuracies that often hinder traditional tools; finding the exact relevant set of documents to drive your analysis and developing your insights and courses of action with the help of AI. With the launch of Primer's AI platform, the company is raising the bar on hallucinations, setting a new industry standard with 99.9% retrieval augmented generation (RAG) accuracy. The enhanced version will be demonstrated live at Primer's booth during

AUSA in Washington, DC, October 14-16.

"Very few can develop tailored, mission-critical AI solutions at scale for the world's most demanding agencies and organizations," said Primer CEO Sean Moriarty. "Even fewer have earned the trust to deploy AI responsibly in the most complex and sensitive environments. Primer has proven itself as a trusted partner, delivering AI that organizations can rely on when it matters most."

"We're driving the error rate to near-zero on retrieval augmented generation (RAG) through a range of proprietary techniques," said Primer

CPO Leonard Law. "High performance and transparency are crucial because customers deserve better than a black box that demands their blind trust. Primer's AI platform cites sources and maintains traceability."

Near zero hallucinations

While other tools experience up to a 10% error rate due to hallucinations, Primer is specifically engineered to dramatically reduce these inaccuracies. Its proprietary fact-checking technology,

RAG-V, captures over 99% of errors before they reach users, ensuring every piece of intelligence is rooted in your data. This precision is paramount when leveraging AI to produce decision-ready intelligence you can trust in mission-critical situations.

Unrivaled speed

Primer's proprietary algorithmic framework,

BabyBear, dramatically reduces both latency and cost by automatically selecting the best AI model for each task, balancing cost-efficiency and performance without sacrificing accuracy. This ensures that only complex tasks are sent to resource-intensive models, significantly speeding up processing times and reducing GPU usage by up to 90%.

Primer increases the time available for analysis, allowing analysts to dedicate more attention to in-depth, value-added assessments. This shift empowers analysts to focus more on what truly matters: interpreting and acting on critical insights.

Practical, reliable AI

Primer's AI platform delivers a personalized AI-enabled search and discovery experience that integrates with customer workflows, including:



AI-powered search : Instantly uncover critical insights with AI that understands your questions in everyday language, scanning millions of public and proprietary documents at lightning speed.

Dynamic summaries & visualizations : Automatically transform raw data into clear, actionable intelligence with tools like network graphs, timelines, maps, and entity profiles, revealing patterns and trends that help you stay ahead of threats. Instant intelligence delivery : Compile and distribute fully sourced, actionable intelligence swiftly up the chain of command, ensuring your team remains ahead of the curve.

See Primer in Action

The Primer team will demonstrate live in their booth at AUSA in Washington, DC (Booth #348) October 14-16, 2024 and

DoDIIS in Omaha, NE (Booth #1717) October 27-30, 2024.

About Primer

Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia, San Francisco, California and Pasadena, California. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Primer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED