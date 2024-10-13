DFI In Call For Ajyal Volunteers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Institute (DFI) is calling for volunteers aged 18 and over to support the 11th Ajyal Film Festival, running November 16-23, a statement said Sunday.

Interested candidates can register on the DFI website (

Festival director and DFI CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said:“Volunteers are at the heart of Ajyal Film Festival, playing a pivotal role in creating a dynamic and welcoming atmosphere, and making an invaluable impact on its achievement. Their passion, dedication, and hard work are what make Ajyal such a special experience for everyone.

A unique demonstration of the community spirit fostered by DFI, Ajyal's Volunteer programme offers an opportunity for the country's residents to gain firsthand experiences and interactions in the vibrant growing film industry, working across diverse aspects of the festival while strengthening personal and professional skills, it was explained.

Volunteers will be exposed to the inner workings of the major cultural event including venue operations, Ajyal Jury, transportation, guest services and registration among others.

In addition to gaining invaluable experience, all Ajyal volunteers are also presented with a certificate of appreciation to honour their involvement, the statement added.

MENAFN13102024000067011011ID1108774757