Al-Sulaiti Meets Saudi, Omani And Egyptian Counterparts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti on Sunday met with Oman's Minister of Transport, Communications and Information engineer Saeed bin Hamoud al-Mawali, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and engineer Kamel El Wazir and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport and Logistic Services engineer Saleh Bin Nasser al-Jasser. The meetings, according to an official statement from the of Transport was held on the sidelines of the Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh. The meetings discussed aspects of co-operation in and its associated activities, particularly sustainable and eco-friendly transportation.

