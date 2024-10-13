عربي


Al-Sulaiti Meets Saudi, Omani And Egyptian Counterparts

10/13/2024 11:01:32 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of transport Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti on Sunday met with Oman's Minister of Transport, Communications and Information technology engineer Saeed bin Hamoud al-Mawali, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and industry engineer Kamel El Wazir and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport and Logistic Services engineer Saleh Bin Nasser al-Jasser. The meetings, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Transport was held on the sidelines of the Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh. The meetings discussed aspects of co-operation in transportation and its associated activities, particularly sustainable and eco-friendly transportation.

Gulf Times

