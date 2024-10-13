Arab League Condemns Ongoing Israeli Occupation Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad AbulGheit strongly condemned on Sunday the Israeli occupying forces ongoing massacres of the Palestinian people in the northern Gaza Strip, especially in Jabalia, which left hundreds dead and wounded.

In a statement, AbulGheit stressed that the is exploiting the global preoccupation with its crimes in Lebanon to continue committing more crimes that will be added to its shameful record in Gaza.

AbulGheit added that the occupation aims to separate northern Gaza from the rest of the Strip, completely empty it of its population, and implement the displacement plan.

The Arab League chief noted that the occupation is employing extremely brutal policies by preventing the population from receiving essential supplies such as water and food, in addition to targeting health facilities and levelling buildings to the ground.

AbulGheit also condemned the occupation's confiscation of the land on which the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is located in Jerusalem and turning it into a settlement outpost, stressing that the occupation is implementing an ongoing plan to eliminate the role of UNRWA and liquidate it.

He stressed full Arab solidarity with the UN agency, which plays a pivotal role in supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land and in helping refugees in its five areas of operation.

AbulGheit called on the international community to defend UNRWA in the face of one of the fiercest liquidation campaigns that a UN agency is being subjected to by the occupation. (end)

