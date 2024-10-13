Qatari Mountaineer Sheikha Asma Emerges As First Arab To Complete Explorer's Grand Slam

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari record-setting mountaineer Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al-Thani made history as the first Arab and Qatari to complete the Explorer's Grand Slam.

The Qatari champion summited the Castrensis Pyramid in Central Papua, on Oct. 11, 2024, the last phase of the prestigious adventure challenge.

Fewer than 75 people in history have completed this incredible feat.

Speaking to the media, Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al-Thani said the achievement was the outcome of her determination to achieve a 2014 dream to break boundaries.

Along the way, each summit represented a step closer to realizing potentials, but more importantly, a testament to staying true to one's dreams, even when the path ahead seems impossible, the Qatari champion added.

The Qatari champion expressed her deep gratitude to everyone who supported her and made this journey possible, starting with the encouragement of her family, friends and teammates, and the support teams who stood by her until her dream came true.

MENAFN13102024000067011011ID1108774244