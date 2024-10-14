Chinese Premier's Visit To Pakistan Amid Rising Terrorist Threats

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has announced that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit the country as the head of a high-level delegation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release stating that the Chinese Premier will arrive in Islamabad on Monday, October 14, and meet with Pakistan's and military leaders.

The press release highlighted that the visit's purpose is to discuss the comprehensive relationship between the two nations, including economic cooperation and regional and global developments.

According to reports, Premier Li Qiang is visiting Islamabad at the official invitation of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

It is worth noting that Beijing has expressed concern over the rise in terrorist attacks targeting Chinese facilities and engineers in recent months.

While China has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan's mining sectors, security threats have consistently challenged the bilateral relationship.

In the latest incident, a Balochistan Liberation Army attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the deaths of five people, including two Chinese citizens.

Reports indicate that this is the first visit by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in 11 years.

Premier Li Qiang's visit marks a significant moment in Sino-Pak relations, as both countries seek to strengthen ties amidst ongoing security concerns.

This visit, focused on enhancing economic collaboration, is critical when regional tensions and internal security issues affect foreign investments in Pakistan.

