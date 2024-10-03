Stockgro Partners With CMT Association, Inc To Enhance Stock Market Learning Through Technical Expertise

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3rd October 2024, Mumbai: StockGro, India's first and leading social that focuses on helping young investors master the art of trading and investing through experiential learning, announces a strategic partnership with CMT Association, Recognized as the world's foremost credentialing and advocacy body for technical analysis in the services industry. CMT Association, Inc collaborates with StockGro to introduce professional-grade education to its user base, fostering a deeper understanding of trends and chart analysis.



This partnership will enable StockGro to deliver comprehensive educational resources, such as webinars, courses, and interactive content, designed by CMT Association members who hold the coveted Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation. Through initiatives based on the CMT body of knowledge, users will learn how to make data-driven trading decisions by leveraging price charts and market analysis tools. With this initiative, StockGro aims to bridge the knowledge gap in technical analysis for traders and investors across India, offering an enriched learning experience.



Through this collaboration, StockGro's users will gain access to structured learning modules, including interactive quizzes, live trading simulations, and real-time chart analysis exercises crafted by CMT Association, Inc experts, powered by StockGro's platform. The partnership will also enable users to participate in live mentorship sessions, where they can ask questions directly to CMT charter holder professionals, gaining deeper insights into the complexities of technical trading. This initiative aims to create a personalized learning journey for every user, allowing them to develop practical skills while advancing toward professional trading competence.



Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Lakhotia, Founder, StockGro said, "Partnering with CMT Association, Inc. marks a significant milestone for StockGro, empowering our users to build careers in trading while nurturing their passion for the markets. Through this collaboration with CMT Association, we aim to equip our growing community of stock market enthusiasts with vital technical skills, while broadening CMT's reach to young, aspiring investors who can learn directly from industry experts and apply these insights in real-world scenarios."



"We are delighted to partner with StockGro to advance professional technical analysis education in India," said Joel Pannikot, Managing Director at CMT Association, Inc. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the discipline of technical analysis and support the professional development of capital market participants worldwide. Working with StockGro's visionary team and innovative platform, we aim to empower a new generation of market participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to make informed investment decisions."





About StockGro:



StockGro is India's premier experiential social learning platform for trading and investments. With over millions of users nationwide, StockGro is the trusted destination for individuals seeking to learn and master the art of trading and investments. StockGro has successfully empowered financial enthusiasts across 1100+ prestigious educational institutions and 50+ startups and corporates offering a unique and immersive learning experience.





About CMT Association:



Incorporated in New York in 1973, CMT Association is the world's foremost credentialing and advocacy body for technical analysis. Earning the CMT designation demonstrates mastery of a core body of knowledge of investment risk in portfolio management. It is widely regarded as the gold standard of professional qualifications in Technical Analysis and is granted equal credibility by USA SEC's FINRA Series 86 exams.

