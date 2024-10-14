Delhi News: Pollution Control Body Imposes Ban On Bursting Firecrackers Till January 1, 2025

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has announced a complete ban on firecrackers until January 1, 2025, as confirmed by Environment Gopal Rai.

In related weather news, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is anticipated to rise to around 35 degrees Celsius. This move is part of ongoing efforts to improve air quality and public amid rising pollution levels.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution.

In a tweet, Rai said,“In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1.”

“The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites,” he added.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban.

The ban applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, and aims to address the rising pollution levels that worsen in the winter due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds and other seasonal factors, it said.

According to the directive, the Delhi Police are tasked with enforcing the ban, and daily action reports are required to be submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Authorities have also warned that strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the poor category, with a reading of 220 at 9 AM.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the poor category, with a reading of 220 at 9 a.m.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from PTI)