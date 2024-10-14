عربي


Speaker Of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Embarks On Official Visit To Geneva

10/14/2024 3:08:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On October 13, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, led a parliamentary delegation on a business trip to Geneva, Switzerland.

Azernews reports that, upon arrival at the Geneva International Airport, Gafarova was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Switzerland, Fuad Isgandarov, along with the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Geneva branch of the UN and other international organizations, Ghalib Israfilov, and additional officials.

During her visit, Gafarova is set to participate in the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), where she will hold meetings with heads of delegations from various countries and other high-ranking officials. Notably, the Speaker is also expected to deliver a speech at the Assembly.

