Speaker Of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Embarks On Official Visit To Geneva
10/14/2024 3:08:47 AM
On October 13, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova,
led a parliamentary delegation on a business trip to Geneva,
Switzerland.
Azernews reports that, upon arrival at the
Geneva International Airport, Gafarova was welcomed by Azerbaijan's
Ambassador to Switzerland, Fuad Isgandarov, along with the
Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Geneva branch of the
UN and other international organizations, Ghalib Israfilov, and
additional officials.
During her visit, Gafarova is set to participate in the 149th
Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), where she will
hold meetings with heads of delegations from various countries and
other high-ranking officials. Notably, the Speaker is also expected
to deliver a speech at the Assembly.
