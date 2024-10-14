US To Deploy Troops And Anti-Missile System To Israel: Pentagon

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States announced on Sunday that it will send to Israel along with an advanced U.S. anti-missile system. This rare deployment is intended to strengthen Israel's air defenses following missile from Iran.

U.S. President Joe Biden stated that this move is meant“to defend Israel,” as the country considers possible retaliation after Iran launched over 180 missiles at Israel on October 1st, according to Reuters.

U.S. officials have privately urged Israel to carefully calibrate its response to avoid escalating the conflict further, with Biden publicly expressing concerns about a broader Middle Eastern war.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder explained that the deployment is part of broader adjustments the U.S. military has made recently to support Israel and protect U.S. personnel from Iranian attacks and those by Iranian-backed groups.

Deploying U.S. military forces directly to Israel is an unusual move outside of joint drills, given Israel's robust military capabilities. Recently, U.S. troops have supported Israel from bases outside the country during Iranian missile attacks.

Reuters reported that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is a vital part of U.S. air defense and provides an additional layer to Israel's existing missile defense systems.

A THAAD battery, which typically requires about 100 troops to operate, includes six truck-mounted launchers, each equipped with eight interceptors and a powerful radar system.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that the U.S. is putting its troops in danger by deploying them to Israel, stating that Iran has“no red lines” in defending its people and interests.

Despite the escalating tensions, experts suggest that Iran is cautious about engaging in direct warfare with the United States, making the U.S. deployment another critical factor in its strategic calculations.

The deployment of U.S. forces and advanced missile systems to Israel underscores the heightened tensions in the region. Both nations are carefully navigating the complex situation to prevent further escalation while maintaining a strong defence posture against potential threats from Iran.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram