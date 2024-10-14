Baba Siddique News: Shooters Carried Pepper Spray To Shooting Site - Here's What Happened Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique news: The assailants had planned to use pepper spray on NCP leader Baba Siddique before shooting him to death in Mumbai; however, their plan went awry when the third accused shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, started firing at the former Maharashtra minister, revealed investigation.

The Mumbai police recovered two pistols and a pepper spray from both the accused at the time of arrest. Three constables were also present at the time of the crime, but they couldn't do anything, said DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade.

“Mumbai Crime Branc recovered two pistols from both the accused. The accused had brought pepper spray. First, the accused were about to spray, and then they were about to fire, but the third accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, started firing directly,” HT quoted Datta Nalawade as saying.

The police officer also said that three constables were deployed with the political leader, and they were present at the time of the incident. However, they could not do anything at the time of attack, which left one more person injured at the moment.

Baba Siddique's murder has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang after a viral social media post claimed the involvement of the gang member in a senior politician's death. However, the Mumbai police are investigating all the possible angles in the Baba Siddique murder case to find the actual cause behind the crime.

The police have arrested four accused in the case: Gurmail Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar and Shubham Lonkar, two persons linked to the crime.

Pravin Lonkar is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, who was involved in planning the conspiracy to kill the NCP leader. The two allegedly roped in Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot to kill Siddique, reported ANI citing police officials.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.