Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Was Also A Target, Got Threat Call Days Before Murder: Shooters Tell Mumbai Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique murder: Former Maharashtra Baba Siddique's murderers have revealed that they were given a contract to kill both, Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddiqui had received threats a few days before the incident took place. The accused told during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found. Zeeshan Siddiqui was also the target of the accused. The accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui: Mumbai police

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)