'Extremely Worrying': Netizens React To Bomb Threats On 3 Flights, 1 Train In Single Day

Three bomb threats to major on Monday morning have been making headlines. The first threat was directed at an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York, after which the flight was diverted to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Air India flight en route to New York took off at around 2:00 a.m. on October 14 but was redirected to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi moments later, reported PTI. According to a senior official, all standard safety protocols were followed to ensure the safety of the 239 and crew members on board.

This comes two days after NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was murdered, which was claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Netizens reacted strongly to the news and brought up humorous memes on social media platforms. A social media user wrote,“Aaj kal kuch bji ho raha h.”

A second user wrote,“I just saw this B787 at an isolation bay near 11 L this morning and kept wondering. Hope everything will be alright.” A third user remarked in Hindi,“This situation is extremely worrying. Such threats not only affect security but also spread fear among people. Strict action is necessary!”

Later in the day, news about two more bomb threats on budget carrier IndiGo surfaced. An IndiGo flight headed to Muscat from Mumbai received a bomb threat minutes before takeoff. Flight operations were immediately called off, and the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay for security checks after being vacated, officials said.

In a statement, the airline said,“IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat had received a bomb threat . As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated.” IndiGo Flight 6E 56, set to depart for the Middle Eastern city of Jeddah from Mumbai, also received a bomb threat.

The case for bomb threats did not settle with bomb threats to 3 flights on Monday; a fake bomb blast threat was issued via Twitter for the Mumbai-Hawra Mail. Following the threat, the train halted in Jalgaon for a search at 4:15 AM. The threat claimed an explosion would occur after Nashik.