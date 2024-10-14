Chennai Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges Shut In 4 Districts, Work-From-Home Advisory Issued For Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the heavy rainfall in the state and India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin has announced a holiday for and colleges in four districts on Tuesday.

Apart from this, the state had issued a work-from-home advisory for the areas from 15-18 October.

Earlier on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had issued a red alert for many parts of Chennai.

According to the weather department, rainfall of up to 20 cm in a single day is predicted during the monsoon.

IMD had predicted that several districts, including Dharamapuri, Salem, Nilgiris, and Erode, may experience heavy rainfall. The state capital, Chennai, and nearby districts could witness heavy rains due to the anticipated arrival of the northeast monsoon by 15 or 16 October.

Among other details, IMD predicted that between 12 and 16 October, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may witness isolated heavy rainfall, which would be extreme on 14-15 October. Citing this, an orange alert has been issued on the dates in the region and people have been warned of potential flooding and waterlogging.

With agency inputs.



