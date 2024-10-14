Dates Set For 5Th Edition Of 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered By Bloomberg' In May 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 5th edition of the forum will take place from 20-22 May 2025, bringing together global leaders for critical discussions on emerging trends across business, economics, and more

Media City Qatar announced the dates of the highly anticipated 5th edition of the“Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” that will take place from 20-22 May 2025. The event will gather global business and leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs to engage in discussions on the world's biggest challenges and emerging trends shaping geopolitics, business, the economy, and technology in Qatar, the Gulf region, and beyond.

This edition serves as a pivotal moment as Qatar continues its final push toward achieving the bold objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. A key national priority is for Qatar to continue its role of being a facilitator of dialogue that promotes economic, social, and political progress.

Notably, H E Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar and the Organizing Committee of the Qatar Economic Forum, which includes distinguished government officials, will oversee the Organizing Committee's engagement and coordination with essential government bodies to ensure seamless organization and collaboration. By aligning efforts and resources, the Organizing Committee will ensure that the forum not only aligns with Qatar's national priorities, but also amplifies its global impact.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, highlighted the significance of the agreement:“The 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg' is a cornerstone of Media City Qatar's efforts to support the nation's vision by fostering global dialogue and collaboration. Since inception, the forum has brought together over 6,500 attendees, including world leaders, CEOs, and innovators to tackle the most pressing challenges in business and geopolitics. Through this annual event, Media City Qatar is not only driving meaningful conversations but also reinforcing Qatar's position as an important global hub for business, media, and innovation.”

“Our meaningful multi-year collaboration with Media City Qatar has grown the Qatar Economic Forum into an influential international platform, elevating vital conversations during a time of profound global change.” said Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media.“As we approach the forum's fifth edition, we are committed to delving deeper into the issues that matter most to business leaders and policymakers, and to drive actionable insights that shape the future of the global economy.”

Each year since its inception, the forum has successfully brought government and business leaders together to spark innovation and strengthen international cooperation, evidenced by the many MoUs signed and the new partnerships formed.

Additional speaker and agenda details for the“Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” will be announced at a later date. For more information and to register visit