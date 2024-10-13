France wants to suppress food-rate turbulence in overseas region

(MENAFN) In response to ongoing violent protests over rising living costs, France has reimposed a curfew on the Caribbean island of Martinique. The unrest, which has persisted for over a month, has resulted in at least one death and injuries to 26 officers since the beginning of the week. Rioters have engaged in widespread looting, while social media has been flooded with videos of demonstrators erecting burning barricades and throwing rocks and bottles at law enforcement, who have responded with tear gas.



To address the escalating situation, the local French administration announced a ban on public gatherings until October 14 and prohibited the sale of items that could be used for arson. A statement from the local government emphasized that police officers did not use their firearms during the unrest, and an investigation is underway concerning the civilian death.



French Overseas Minister Francois-Noel Buffet has condemned the violence and urged for a return to "responsibility and calm." Didier Laguerre, the mayor of the capital city, Fort-de-France, acknowledged the protesters' grievances, stating that their demands are legitimate and expressing an understanding of the anger and suffering in the community.



Laguerre's comments came amid heightened tensions, as residents have voiced frustration over soaring food prices, which they want aligned with those in mainland France. In September, local authorities had already imposed a curfew in several neighborhoods of Fort-de-France and the nearby town of Le Lamentin due to similar unrest, largely driven by the Assembly for the Protection of Afro-Caribbean Peoples and Resources.



As the situation continues to unfold, the French government faces significant pressure to address the economic challenges confronting the island's 350,000 residents and to restore order amidst growing discontent.

