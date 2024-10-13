Volume of goods transiting through Iranian roads network surges 63 percent in H1 annually

(MENAFN) In the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to September 21), the volume of commodities transiting through Iran's road networks saw a remarkable increase of 63 percent compared to the same period last year. According to data released by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, approximately 9.3 million tons of goods were transited during this period, which included around 4.7 million tons of non-oil products and 4.6 million tons of oil products. This surge underscores Iran's pivotal role in regional logistics and trade.



The Shahid Rajaei port emerged as a key hub, handling 2.5 million tons of incoming transit, while the Parviz Khan border terminal followed closely with 2.4 million tons. This continuous rise in transit volumes indicates not only the effectiveness of Iran's logistical strategies but also a growing interest from neighboring and regional countries in utilizing Iran's transport capabilities. The Iranian government's emphasis on enhancing economic relations with neighboring countries through a strategic transit approach appears to be bearing fruit, as evidenced by these increasing transit figures.



Former Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash highlighted the “Iran Way” initiative, which aims to position Iran as a vital corridor for neighboring nations seeking access to international waters. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to leverage Iran's geographical advantages and enhance its role in regional transit networks. The concept of the "Iran Way" serves as a gateway, showcasing Iran's potential as a transit hub for goods traveling to and from various international destinations.



The Transport Ministry previously reported that a total of 10.8 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran in the Iranian calendar year 1401, which ended on March 20, 2023. The ministry is keenly focused on aligning its transit initiatives with major global programs such as China's Belt and Road Initiative, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Strengthening these transport relationships with both regional and extra-regional countries remains a top priority for Iran as it seeks to capitalize on its transit opportunities.

