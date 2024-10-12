Thirty-Four Illegal Immigrants In Panama Were Returned To Colombia On Saturday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A total of 34 people (31 men and three women) returned to Colombia, their country of origin, on Saturday, October 12, according to the National Migration Service (SNM). Of this group, 33 were deported for having entered Panama illegally, while one person was expelled. The expelled foreigner had an arrest warrant in the United States on charges of domestic violence and assault, issued in 2023. According to the Judicial Secretariat of the SNM, this is the 14th flight to Colombia so far this year, bringing the total number of Colombians deported in 2024 to 489. To date, 271,625 foreigners have entered Panama illegally through the dangerous Darien jungle, representing a 36% decrease compared to the previous year, according to Panamanian authorities.

