Milli Majlis Slams Dutch Parliament's Anti-Azerbaijani Resolutions
10/12/2024 10:08:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has formally
denounced two resolutions recently adopted by the Dutch
Parliament's House of Representatives, criticizing them as
politically biased and unjustly targeting Azerbaijan while
misrepresenting the realities of the South Caucasus,
Azernews reports.
The Milli Majlis emphasized that the resolutions were based on
misinformation, undermining peace, stability, and constructive
dialogue in the region. It condemned the resolutions for adopting a
one-sided stance that disregards established facts and principles
of international law.
A key issue raised by the Azerbaijani Parliament was the Dutch
demand for the release of individuals charged with serious crimes,
including terrorism and violations of international humanitarian
law, who were characterized as "Armenian prisoners of war." The
Milli Majlis described this demand as a blatant disregard for the
rule of law, warning that it could hinder efforts to combat
terrorism and ensure accountability for crimes against
humanity.
The Parliament also criticized allegations concerning the
looting of Armenian cultural heritage, calling these claims part of
a broader campaign that ignores the destruction and appropriation
of Azerbaijani cultural, religious, and historical assets during
Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories. It lamented the
lack of recognition by Dutch lawmakers of the devastation inflicted
upon Azerbaijani heritage over the years.
In its concluding remarks, the Milli Majlis called on Dutch
lawmakers and officials to avoid actions that undermine ongoing
peace and stability efforts in the South Caucasus. It reaffirmed
Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and
cooperation with all nations, including the Netherlands, but
stressed that such interactions must be rooted in mutual respect
and recognition of facts.
