Egypt Restores Three Monument Items From Germany

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Egypt announced on Saturday the restoration of three monument pieces, a gold-plated head and hand of a mummy, and an amulet, from Germany.

Egypt and its institutions have paying much attention to preserve the country's monuments and culture, of and Culture Sherif Fathy said in a statement.

Fathy referred to the ministry's key role in bringing back Egypt's monument objects smuggled illegally outside the country.

This is an unprecedented achievement added to the record on the level of ties between Egypt and Germany on combating illegal smuggling of cultural possessions, he noted.

The restored objects had been displayed at Hamburg art museum for more than 30 years, he noted, adding that they trace back to more than 2,000 years before the Christ. (end)

ams







