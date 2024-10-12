Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and platforms.



Viewers can enjoy games from the Nations League , La 2, Brasileirão Série B, Women's Super League, and more.



The day's schedule includes major UEFA Nations League games, such as Spain vs. Denmark and Poland vs. Portugal, as well as important matches from various leagues around the world.

UEFA Nations League







1:00 PM: Croatia vs. Scotland, Sportv



1:00 PM: Bulgaria vs. Luxembourg, ESPN and Disney+



3:45 PM: Spain vs. Denmark, Sportv



3:45 PM: Serbia vs. Switzerland, ESPN and Disney+



3:45 PM: Poland vs. Portugal, Disney+



3:45 PM: Cyprus vs. Romania, Disney+

3:45 PM: Belarus vs. Northern Ireland, Disney+





9:45 AM: Arsenal vs. Chelsea, ESPN and Disney+





1:30 PM: Cádiz vs. Málaga, Disney+







5:00 PM: Ceará vs. Ponte Preta, TV Brasil, Band (Northeast and interior of SP), Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



6:30 PM: Santos vs. Mirassol, Sportv and Premiere

9:30 PM: Botafogo-SP vs. Operário Ferroviário, TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr





5:30 PM: Volta Redonda vs. Athletic Club, DAZN, Zapping, Nosso Futebol and Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal







5:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Olimpia, BandSports, Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

8:00 PM: Santos vs. Boca Juniors, BandSports, Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@canalgoatbr







11:00 AM: Desportivo Brasil vs. São Paulo, Youtube/@paulistao



11:00 AM: Ibrachina vs. Novorizontino, Youtube/@paulistao



3:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Palmeiras , TNT, MAX and Youtube/@paulistao

3:00 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs. Santos, Youtube/@paulistao





3:00 PM: Monte Azul vs. Votuporanguense, Cultura, Record (interior of SP) and Youtube/@paulistao







5:30 PM: Defensor vs. Boston River, Disney+

8:00 PM: Montevideo Wanderers vs. River Plate-URU, Disney+







6:00 PM: São Lourenço vs. Magnus, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@LNFoficial

8:00 PM: Cascavel vs. Pato, Sportv 2 and Youtube/@LNFoficial





8:30 PM: Columbus Crew vs. NE Revolution, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)





10:00 PM: United States vs. Panama, Disney+





11:00 PM: Bay FC vs. KC Current, Youtube/@canalgoatbr[[



Women's Super LeagueLa Liga 2Brasileirão Série BBrasileirão Série C (Final - 1st leg)CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina (Quarter-finals)Paulistão Sub-20 (Quarter-finals - 1st leg)Copa Paulista (Final - 2nd leg)Uruguayan ChampionshipLiga Futsal (Round of 16 - 1st leg)MLSFriendly MatchNWSLSaturday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules