عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/12/2024 5:00:12 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and online platforms.

Viewers can enjoy games from the UEFA Nations League , La Liga 2, Brasileirão Série B, Women's Super League, and more.

The day's schedule includes major UEFA Nations League games, such as Spain vs. Denmark and Poland vs. Portugal, as well as important matches from various leagues around the world.
UEFA Nations League


  • 1:00 PM: Croatia vs. Scotland, Sportv
  • 1:00 PM: Bulgaria vs. Luxembourg, ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM: Spain vs. Denmark, Sportv
  • 3:45 PM: Serbia vs. Switzerland, ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM: Poland vs. Portugal, Disney+
  • 3:45 PM: Cyprus vs. Romania, Disney+
  • 3:45 PM: Belarus vs. Northern Ireland, Disney+


Women's Super League

  • 9:45 AM: Arsenal vs. Chelsea, ESPN and Disney+

La Liga 2

  • 1:30 PM: Cádiz vs. Málaga, Disney+

Brasileirão Série B

  • 5:00 PM: Ceará vs. Ponte Preta, TV Brasil, Band (Northeast and interior of SP), Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 6:30 PM: Santos vs. Mirassol, Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM: Botafogo-SP vs. Operário Ferroviário, TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Brasileirão Série C (Final - 1st leg)

  • 5:30 PM: Volta Redonda vs. Athletic Club, DAZN, Zapping, Nosso Futebol and Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal

CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina (Quarter-finals)

  • 5:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Olimpia, BandSports, Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 8:00 PM: Santos vs. Boca Juniors, BandSports, Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Paulistão Sub-20 (Quarter-finals - 1st leg)

  • 11:00 AM: Desportivo Brasil vs. São Paulo, Youtube/@paulistao
  • 11:00 AM: Ibrachina vs. Novorizontino, Youtube/@paulistao
  • 3:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Palmeiras , TNT, MAX and Youtube/@paulistao
  • 3:00 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs. Santos, Youtube/@paulistao

Copa Paulista (Final - 2nd leg)

  • 3:00 PM: Monte Azul vs. Votuporanguense, Cultura, Record (interior of SP) and Youtube/@paulistao

Uruguayan Championship

  • 5:30 PM: Defensor vs. Boston River, Disney+
  • 8:00 PM: Montevideo Wanderers vs. River Plate-URU, Disney+

Liga Futsal (Round of 16 - 1st leg)

  • 6:00 PM: São Lourenço vs. Magnus, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 8:00 PM: Cascavel vs. Pato, Sportv 2 and Youtube/@LNFoficial

MLS

  • 8:30 PM: Columbus Crew vs. NE Revolution, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

Friendly Match

  • 10:00 PM: United States vs. Panama, Disney+

NWSL

  • 11:00 PM: Bay FC vs. KC Current, Youtube/@canalgoatbr[[

Saturday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules

MENAFN12102024007421016031ID1108772222


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search