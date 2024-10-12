Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and online platforms.
Viewers can enjoy games from the UEFA Nations League , La Liga 2, Brasileirão Série B, Women's Super League, and more.
The day's schedule includes major UEFA Nations League games, such as Spain vs. Denmark and Poland vs. Portugal, as well as important matches from various leagues around the world.
UEFA Nations League
1:00 PM: Croatia vs. Scotland, Sportv
1:00 PM: Bulgaria vs. Luxembourg, ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM: Spain vs. Denmark, Sportv
3:45 PM: Serbia vs. Switzerland, ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM: Poland vs. Portugal, Disney+
3:45 PM: Cyprus vs. Romania, Disney+
3:45 PM: Belarus vs. Northern Ireland, Disney+
Women's Super League
9:45 AM: Arsenal vs. Chelsea, ESPN and Disney+
La Liga 2
1:30 PM: Cádiz vs. Málaga, Disney+
Brasileirão Série B
5:00 PM: Ceará vs. Ponte Preta, TV Brasil, Band (Northeast and interior of SP), Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
6:30 PM: Santos vs. Mirassol, Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM: Botafogo-SP vs. Operário Ferroviário, TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Brasileirão Série C (Final - 1st leg)
5:30 PM: Volta Redonda vs. Athletic Club, DAZN, Zapping, Nosso Futebol and Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal
CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina (Quarter-finals)
5:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Olimpia, BandSports, Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
8:00 PM: Santos vs. Boca Juniors, BandSports, Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Paulistão Sub-20 (Quarter-finals - 1st leg)
11:00 AM: Desportivo Brasil vs. São Paulo, Youtube/@paulistao
11:00 AM: Ibrachina vs. Novorizontino, Youtube/@paulistao
3:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Palmeiras , TNT, MAX and Youtube/@paulistao
3:00 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs. Santos, Youtube/@paulistao
Copa Paulista (Final - 2nd leg)
3:00 PM: Monte Azul vs. Votuporanguense, Cultura, Record (interior of SP) and Youtube/@paulistao
Uruguayan Championship
5:30 PM: Defensor vs. Boston River, Disney+
8:00 PM: Montevideo Wanderers vs. River Plate-URU, Disney+
Liga Futsal (Round of 16 - 1st leg)
6:00 PM: São Lourenço vs. Magnus, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@LNFoficial
8:00 PM: Cascavel vs. Pato, Sportv 2 and Youtube/@LNFoficial
MLS
8:30 PM: Columbus Crew vs. NE Revolution, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
Friendly Match
10:00 PM: United States vs. Panama, Disney+
NWSL
11:00 PM: Bay FC vs. KC Current, Youtube/@canalgoatbr[[
