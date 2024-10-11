(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carissa Summer Rose New Single“Try Again” Out Now, Performing Live at Viper Room this Friday

- Carissa Summer Rose MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising star Carissa Summer Rose, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and evocative lyrics, will take the stage at the iconic Viper Room nightclub in this Friday night, on October 11, 2024. This performance coincides with the release of her new single, "Try Again," featuring acclaimed rapper Safe Travels, along with a captivating lyric video that debuts today. Watch the video here:(Parental Advisory, language:)Carissa has been making waves in the music industry with her unique blend of pop, rock, and R&B influences. Her latest single,“Try Again,” showcases her artistic evolution and explores themes of resilience and hope. She states, "It's a song about picking yourself up after a setback and finding the strength to move forward, which most everyone can relate to at some point in their lives." Carissa Summer Rose told Hollywood Sentinel about the song, stating,“Throughout my journey, I've encountered countless bumps in the road, and moments when I could've given up, but instead, I chose to keep moving forward towards my goals and ambitions. This song is about that endurance, of trying again and again for something that you believe in.”The lyric video for“Try Again” is already generating significant buzz among fans and music critics alike. The lyric video features live action footage of Carissa Summer Rose and Safe Travels, which mirror the song's uplifting message and dynamic energy. Carissa stated to Hollywood Sentinel,“Creating this song was pure magic, and I am so grateful to have had such amazing collaborations with this project.”Event DetailsWhat: Carissa Summer Rose Live at Viper RoomWhen: Tonight; Friday, October 11, 2024, at 9:30 PMWhere: Viper Room, 8852 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069Tickets: Available atCarissa's performance at the Viper Room marks her first show in Los Angeles since signing with Starpower Management within the past 12 months and is expected to attract a diverse audience of fans, industry insiders, and music lovers. Known for its rich musical history, the Viper Room has hosted countless legendary artists over the years from Courtney Love to Cher; and is an ideal venue for Carissa to showcase her talents.The evening promises to be a celebration of Carissa's music, featuring tracks from her upcoming album, which is set to release in 2025.“I want this show to be an intimate experience where fans can connect with the music and the stories behind it,” Carissa told Hollywood Sentinel.“I'm excited to perform "Try Again" live for the first time and share this journey with everyone.”“Try Again” has already garnered praise from Hollywood Sentinel, noting its "Motown vibe and empowering, feminist lyrics." With its blend of heartfelt storytelling and infectious beats, the track, along with her other new releases, positions Carissa as a formidable contender in the contemporary music scene. Fans can also listen to“Try Again” now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube among more.Confessional PopCarissa Summer Rose represents a new generation of artists making“Confessional Pop,” who are unafraid to tackle personal and societal themes through their music. As mental health awareness continues to grow, her message of resilience resonates strongly in today's world. The collaboration with Safe Travels adds an additional layer of depth, combining pop and rap elements that reflect the diversity of her musical influences.The release of“Try Again” aligns with a larger trend in the industry where artists are increasingly collaborating across genres, enriching the musical landscape. Carissa's willingness to explore these collaborations underscores her commitment to artistic growth and innovation.How to AttendTickets for Carissa Summer Rose's performance at the Viper Room are now on sale and can be purchased through the venue's website or at the door. Due to limited seating and high demand, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early. Hollywood Sentinel states, "Carissa Summer Rose is quickly becoming a name to watch in the music industry. With her powerful voice, relatable lyrics, and engaging stage presence, she is poised for a breakout career."For more information about Carissa Summer Rose, including upcoming shows, music releases, and more, visit her official website at

Carissa Summer Rose, "Try Again" official lyric video.

