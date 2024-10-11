Investornewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Positioned At Forefront Of Technological Advancements In Hospitality

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) strategically entered the human assist solutions by acquiring Future Hospitality Ventures, a pioneer in robotic solutions for the hospitality industry. The move has strategically positioned the company as a pioneer in Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”). The RaaS model offers cost efficiency, scalability, flexibility, and simplified adoption, allowing food service and hospitality businesses to access cutting-edge service robots on a subscription basis.

“Future Hospitality is growing its brand, RoboOp365, with innovative robotic solutions that solve the most critical challenges in the hospitality industry: labor shortages, rising operating costs and insatiable consumer demand for outstanding service experiences. This acquisition aligns perfectly with Nightfood's commitment to innovation and shareholder value, positioning the company at the forefront of technological advancements in the sector,” a recent article reads.

“RaaS has become a standard practice, offering a scalable task solution that enhances operations and human revision... Nightfood Holdings' strategic acquisition of Future Hospitality Ventures positions the company at the forefront of this technological revolution. By leveraging RaaS, Nightfood is not only addressing immediate industry challenges, but also encouraging its long-term growth and success.”

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at .

IBN