Bradley Gaskin's 'Accidentally Drunk' Makes Waves On Country Radio, Tops Charts

Bradley Gaskin's "Accidentally Drunk" Making Waves at Radio, Tops Charts

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville's own country tunesmith, Bradley Gaskin, is back with his newest single,“Accidentally Drunk,” produced by the legendary Keith Stegall (Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band). Written by award-winning talent Ashley McBryde (ACM, CMT, CMA, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter), Justin Ebach (multi-platinum, SESAC award-winning songwriter and producer), and Dan Smalley, this powerful country ballad dives into the emotional battle of staying sober after a burdensome breakup. The song will serve as the title track for Gaskin's upcoming EP, set to release in 2024.The heart-wrenching track is making a significant impact on country radio, having climbed to the #1 spot on the Truly Indie Artist CDX chart. On the MusicRow chart, Gaskin's“Accidentally Drunk” continues its rise, moving from #39 to #36, ranking Bradley as the #3 most-played independent artist on the chart. Additionally, for the week ending on September 28, Gaskin's single was the highest-charting truly independent record at Mediabase Activator, landing at #53.It's evident the song is making an impact across radio and the industry and they've taken notice of Gaskin's return to the spotlight.Here's what Country radio is saying:“Bradley Gaskin's 'Accidentally Drunk' brilliantly captures the raw and relatable struggle of trying to move on from a past love, wrapped in a melody that's as intoxicating as the story it tells. Bradley sounds GREAT on this, it was a one-listen for me.”- Jimi Jamm, DJ at WCJW in New York"Glad to see & hear that Bradley is back... He's 100% authentic country.”- Bill Booth, Program Director at WKDZ, Cadiz, KY.“A classic country feel with a modern flair. I love it.”- Michael Czarnecki, Program Director at WMLL, Manchester, NHBradley's label president, Jack Cole of 30A Life Records, couldn't agree more, saying:“Bradley has the power and soul that country music is built on...If George Jones, Keith Whitley, and Joe Diffie were ever molded into one person, that would be Bradley Gaskin. You can print that anytime you want to, ha! If they don't believe it, he will pick up the guitar and prove it.”Fans will also get the chance to see Bradley Gaskin live this month, with two special appearances scheduled:October 24, 2024 at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row as part of Whiskey Jam in Nashville, TNOctober 26, 2024 at Grindstone Cowboy in Eagleville, TNAs Gaskin continues to capture hearts and climb the charts,“Accidentally Drunk” solidifies his place as one of country music's most authentic voices. The highly anticipated EP, featuring the title track, is slated for release in 2024.About Bradley GaskinSinger-songwriter, Bradley Gaskin, signed with Columbia Nashville in 2010 and released his debut single, "Mr. Bartender", a solo penned track. His single charted on country radio for 20 weeks leading him to a Top 40 country hit. As a writer, his network continued to grow with Bradley landing cuts with Sammy Kershaw and gospel acts. Soon after his success, Columbia's direction shifted, and Bradley was released from his contract. He put down his Gibson J45 for a few years and took up work in construction and at a local elementary school in his hometown of Duck Springs, Alabama. Bradley could have settled into a normal life, but he knew that wasn't what he was supposed to be doing. When Jack Cole, a seasoned friend, offered him the deal of a lifetime, Bradley jumped at the idea to get back in the studio. "Why don't we record the music you want to write," said Jack. Jack then started 30A Life Records, sealing the deal with Bradley Gaskin as his very first signed artist. Bradley is currently tracking his first full-length record in over a decade with Grammy award-winning producer, Keith Stegall.Connect with Bradley Gaskin:Instagram: @bradleygaskinmusicFacebook: @thebradleygaskinYouTube: @GaskinOfficialSpotify: Bradley Gaskin

