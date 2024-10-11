RETHINK Retail Launches 2024 Grocery Report & Webinar: Stay Ahead With Key Insights, Trends, And Industry Updates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grocery Trends Report 2024

Grocery Report Webinar

Discover 2024 grocery trends in RETHINK Retail's report. Join our Oct 14 webinar for insights on navigating challenges and future-proofing your business.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The grocery is transforming at an unprecedented rate. To help grocers navigate this complex landscape, RETHINK Retail has launched its latest report, "Shopper Driven Innovation: The Next Wave of Grocery Trends," providing essential insights into 2024's top challenges and opportunities.This report covers:- Key challenges grocers will face in 2024, including economic volatility and shifting consumer behaviors.- How big data, AI, and machine learning are driving growth and modernizing operations.- The importance of sustainability and brand loyalty for long-term success.Featuring insights from leading experts at Lobyco, Cognizant, Albertsons, PepsiCo, and more, the report is a must-read for industry professionals aiming to stay ahead of the curve.-> Download the Report: Access "Shopper Driven Innovation" NowUpcoming Webinar: "Leveraging Unified Commerce to Navigate the Future of Grocery"To complement the report, RETHINK Retail is hosting an exclusive webinar on October 14, 2024. This session, in partnership with Placer and Lobyco, will explore how unified commerce can streamline grocery operations, enhance customer experiences, and address rising costs in the grocery sector.What to Expect:- Expert analyses from Ethan Chernofsky (Placer) and Anders Mittag (Lobyco).- Practical strategies for integrating data across channels to meet evolving customer demands.- Insights into optimizing operations in today's value-driven grocery environment.Register for the Webinar: Join the Unified Commerce WebinarStay updated with the latest retail news by subscribing to RETHINK Retail.Don't miss out on events, exclusive gatherings, reports, podcasts, and more!

