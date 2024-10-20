Another 273 People Were Evacuated From Kupiansk, Borivske Directions In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, 273 people, including a child, were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borivske directions overnight.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of increased evacuation measures, 273 people (including 1 child) were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borivske directions over the day,” Syniehubov said.

According to him, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' defenses six times near Starytsia and Vovchansk.

“In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders repelled all the enemy attacks,” added Syniehubov.

Ukrainian forces liberate Kruhliakivka village inregion

It is noted that at 23:54, as a result of an enemy guided aerial bombs strike in the city of Kharkiv, a private house, a car and partial glazing in two high-rise buildings in the Novobavarsky district were damaged . There was no information on casualties.

At 05:20 on October 20, an enemy subversive vehicle attack took place in Derhachi. A private house and three multi-storey buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 06:33, Kharkiv district, Solonitsynivka TG, a guided aerial bombs the ground. Two houses and a fence were partially damaged. No information on casualties has been reported so far.

As the agency reported, a pensioner died due to the Russian shelling of Kupiansk