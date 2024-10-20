Cherif Dominates Big Tour Al Amri Wins In Open Class

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha-based French rider Cyrine Cherif yesterday delivered a masterclass, riding her 10-year-old mare Van Gallettana Z to back-to-back flawless performances and sealing her second victory of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour season.

Competing in the 145 cm class at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena, Cherif clinched the win with an error-free jump-off, clocking a remarkable time of 42.98 seconds, stamping her dominance in the Big Tour competition of the prestigious series.

Defending champion Cherif, who now sits comfortably at the top of this season's Big Tour points table, earned QR28,000 for her victory yesterday.

International referee Nasser Al Hajri poses for a photograph with the Big Tour podium winners.

Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani came second, clocking a time of 35.94 in the jump-off. Despite finishing faster than Cherif, Sheikh Khalifa, who rode nine-year-old stallion Emiro Delle Sementarecce, made eight faults as he had to content with second place.

Sheikh Khalifa won QR23,000 for his second-place finish.

Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi came third astride Morocco, as he missed the jump-off after finishing the initial round in 56.48 secs, earning four penalty points as he won QR17,500 in prize money.

Earlier, in the Open Class, Jaber Rashid Al Amri and his stallion Canavaro De Muze (E.T.) emerged victorious after completing the round in 51.13 secs despite making three errors.

Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi was joint second with Hamad Towaim Al Marri after both riders registered similar times of 51.27 secs each. Al Qadi guided Chanel D'Altenbach, but the 12-year-old mare made three faults, while Al Marri booked the podium spot with a flawless routine with Baron Z H.

In the ‏Dressage Medium Level 1 event which was held at the same venue earlier in the day, Jassim Mohammed Al Fahd Al Kuwari took the top spot, ahead of Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari and Jessica Waldon.

In the ‏Dressage Preliminary Level 2, Abdulla Khalid Al Julandani emerged victorious. Jassim Mohammed Al Fahd Al Kuwari was second and Hamyan Khalifa Al Kowari finished third.