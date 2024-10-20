Lusail International Circuit Signs Mou With Aspire Zone Foundation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC), the Middle East's premier destination for motorsport and entertainment, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Aspire Zone Foundation to deliver a seamless experience for fans and teams at the upcoming Formula 1. This strategic collaboration will amplify LIC's logistical and infrastructural capabilities for high-profile motorsport events.

LIC, home to prestigious international motorsport events like Formula 1, MotoGP, and the World Endurance Championship, as well as key national championships, continues to solidify its position as a world-class venue. The new collaboration with Aspire Zone Foundation is set to further elevate the Circuit's capabilities, ensuring an even higher standard of thrilling experiences for motorsport enthusiasts from around the globe.

Aspire Zone Foundation, known for its expertise in managing large-scale events, will bring a wealth of knowledge to the partnership. As a key player behind the successful delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Aspire Zone Foundation will play a pivotal role in enhancing LIC's already world-class skill set.

Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and LIC President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai stated:“Our partnership with Aspire Zone Foundation aligns with our broader strategy of building a robust network of stakeholders across the country, fostering opportunities for cross-promotion, shared knowledge, and mutual growth. On behalf of LIC, I would like to use this opportunity to extend our gratitude to Aspire Zone Foundation as we look ahead to more successes. We are committed to delivering world-class, unforgettable experiences for all of our fans and spectators at LIC's state-of-the-art facilities. As part of this commitment, we continually seek partnerships that can help us elevate the experience for both fans and teams. This collaboration is just one step of many as we continue to partner with leading organizations to ensure that the Qatar GP becomes an experience fans will want to relive year after year.”

Deputy President and Director General of Sports Facilities Management at Aspire Zone Foundation Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Mahmoud stated:“We are proud to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lusail International Circuit, which opens new horizons for enhancing cooperation between the two parties. Through this agreement, we will oversee all routine and emergency maintenance operations, in addition to ensuring that all facilities meet the highest standards of performance and quality to guarantee their readiness to host events and sports activities efficiently.”

“Aspire Zone Foundation will provide support and technical consultations, prepare operational designs, and design works for the Lusail International Circuit through the Sports Facilities Management at Aspire Zone Foundation,” Al Mahmoud said.

Al Mahmoud emphasized the commitment to setting high standards, saying:“At Aspire Zone Foundation, we are dedicated to continuing innovation and excellence in various sports and administrative fields to ensure that sports facilities operate according to the highest quality standards in the State of Qatar. We also strive to prepare the facilities to host sports events efficiently and professionally by supervising maintenance and operation processes, developing innovative technological solutions, and enhancing environmental sustainability, which is one of the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

From November 28 to December 1, LIC will take center stage as it hosts the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, the penultimate round of this year's FIA Formula One World Championship. With Aspire Zone's support, the event promises to be a truly world-class showcase of speed, precision, and entertainment.