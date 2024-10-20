Azerbaijani Athlete Wins Belarus Open Tournament
Asiman Gurbanli, a member of the Azerbaijan national karate
team, won a Gold medal at the "Belarus Open-2024" international
tournament held in Minsk, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's
National Karate Federation.
According to the Federation, Gurbabli performing in the weight
class above 84 kilograms won all his opponents and climbed to the
top of the podium.
The international tournament ends today.
