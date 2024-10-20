عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Fourth Anniversary Of Zangilan's Liberation

President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Fourth Anniversary Of Zangilan's Liberation


10/20/2024 12:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts in connection with the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Zangilan, Azernews reports.

MENAFN20102024000195011045ID1108798349


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search