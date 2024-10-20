OSL: Al Duhail Edge Al Ahli To Extend Lead Bounedjah Nets Hat-Trick In Al Shamal's Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Michael Olunga's decisive header secured a 1-0 victory for Al Duhail as they edged past Al Ahli, restoring their four-point lead in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) at Al Thumama Stadium.

In other action yesterday, substitute Khaled Mahmoudi scored a late winner as Qatar SC rallied to stun 10-man Al Wakrah 2-1 while Baghdad Bounedjah's hat-trick propelled Al Shamal to an emphatic 5-2 victory over Al Arabi.

Al Ahli entered the clash against Christophe Galtier's Al Duhail as the only unbeaten side this season, and they delivered an impressive performance against the Red Knights, who were returning to action after a shock loss to Al Shahania.

However, Olunga's header proved to be the difference.

In a tightly contested top-of-the-table clash, both sides remained evenly matched until Al Duhail ramped up the pressure late in the first half.

Al Ahli goalkeeper Marwan Badreldin produced a brilliant save to deny Benjamin Bourigeaud's powerful strike, but Al Duhail's efforts soon paid off.

Three minutes before the break, Olunga broke the deadlock from a close range, giving the Red Knights the lead. Left unmarked in the box, the Kenyan striker leapt to meet a perfectly placed cross from Edmilson Junior, sending a precise header past Badreldin, who had little chance to react.

Al Ahli had almost leveled the scores in 65th minute as Idrissa Doumbin's drive just missed the target. In the 78th minute, Marwan Badreldin came to Al Ahli's rescue with a fine save, denying Edmilson Junior's dangerous low drive and preventing a two-goal deficit.

With the score-line remaining unchanged, Al Ahli suffered their first defeat of the season as Al Duhail moved to 18 points from seven games.

The Brigadiers stayed second with 14 points, just two ahead of third-placed Al Sadd.

“The match was tough and ultimately decided by small details. We will learn from this defeat and come back stronger,” said Al Ahli coach Igor Biscan.

Qatar SC fight back to beat Al Wakrah

Meanwhile, Ricardo Gomes took Al Wakrah ahead heading in a clever long ball from Abdelkarim Hasan in 24th minute at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.

But they suffered a setback when Almahdi Ali Mukhtar was sent off the next minute for his second yellow card of the match.

Qatar SC then leveled through a powerful shot from Eisa Palangi from around 20 yards outside the box in 41st minute.

Khaled Mahmoudi's header from a corner in the 87th minute slipped through Al Wakrah goalkeeper Mohammed Ahmed Albakri's legs, sealing an impressive victory for Qatar SC.

The win lifted Qatar SC to 10th place with seven points, while Al Wakrah, level with Al Gharafa on 11 points, dropped to fifth on goal difference.

Al Shamal's Baghdad Bounedjah (right) celebrates with teammate Mohammed Omar after scoring a goal.

Bounedjah's heroics

Earlier at Al Khor Stadium, Bounedjah set the pace for a thrilling first half scoring a swift opener in the first minute after an assist from Abdulaziz Mohammed.

Al Arabi responded with goals from Hassan Alaa Aldeen (seventh minute) and Yazan Al Naimat (16th minute) to snatch the lead.

But Al Shamal bounced back with a brace from Mohammed Omar, who struck in 21st and 31st minutes. Bounedjah wrapped up the high-scoring opening half with a goal in second minute of stoppage time after being set up by Omar.

After Al Shamal wasted several opportunities to extend their lead in the second half, Bounedjah sealed the big win following a solo run in 82nd minute. It was the striker's ninth goal this season, solidifying his position at the top of the league's scoring chart.

Al Shamal moved to sixth in the standings with 10 points while Al Arabi (seven points) slipped to ninth after the defeat.

The eighth round of the OSL will begin on October 26.

RESULTS

Al Shamal 5-2 Al Arabi

Qatar SC 2-1 Al Wakrah

Al Duhail 1-0 Al Ahli