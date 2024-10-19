Deputy PM, Kyrgyz National Security Committee Head Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic H E Lieutenant General Kamchybek Tashiev and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Qatar.

An official reception ceremony was accorded to the Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister at the Joint Special Forces Camp.

Discussions during the meeting focused on topics of common interest, as well as cooperation between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop it.

The meeting was attended by Commander of the Amiri Signal and Information Technology Corps, H E Major General Zayed bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Commander of the Leader Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Air College, H E Major General (Pilot) Salem bin Abdullah Nayef Al Dosari; and Commander of the Joint Special Forces, H E Major General Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah along with a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.