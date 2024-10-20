First-Ever Meeting Of Defense Ministers Of G7 Countries Held In Naples
For the first time in history, a meeting of defense ministers
was held in the G7 format within the framework of Italy's
chairmanship of the "Big Seven" (G7).
Azernews reports, citing PBSNews that the
defense ministers of Italy, USA, Germany, France, Canada, Great
Britain, and Japan, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
and European Union High Representative for Foreign Relations and
Security Policy Joseph Borrel, participated in the meeting hosted
by the city of Naples.
At the meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a news
briefing as the first-ever G7 defense ministers meeting opened
Saturday in Naples to discuss hot-button topics, including Ukraine,
the Middle East, and cybersecurity.
Furthermore, the meeting discussed defense and security issues
at the global level, including instability in Africa, and the
current situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
