First-Ever Meeting Of Defense Ministers Of G7 Countries Held In Naples

For the first time in history, a meeting of defense ministers was held in the G7 format within the framework of Italy's chairmanship of the "Big Seven" (G7).

Azernews reports, citing PBSNews that the defense ministers of Italy, USA, Germany, France, Canada, Great Britain, and Japan, as well as Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Union High Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Joseph Borrel, participated in the meeting hosted by the city of Naples.

At the meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a news briefing as the first-ever G7 defense ministers meeting opened Saturday in Naples to discuss hot-button topics, including Ukraine, the Middle East, and cybersecurity.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed defense and security issues at the global level, including instability in Africa, and the current situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

<p></p> <p>Italy holds the 2024 rotating chairmanship of the G7, a group that also includes the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, Germany and France.</p> <p>Note that representatives from the European Union and NATO also attended the meeting.</p>