Global Protests Erupt Against Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem /PNN/

Major cities and capitals around the world witnessed massive demonstrations today in condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Thousands participated in protests organized in Copenhagen, Denmark; Bremen and Berlin, Germany; Milan, Italy; Birmingham and London, UK; Istanbul, Turkey; Rotterdam, Netherlands; and Helsingborg, Sweden, showing solidarity with the Palestinian people and calling for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Demonstrators raised Palestinian flags and carried banners denouncing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

Protesters demanded an end to double standards in international responses and called for accountability for the Israeli occupation regarding its atrocities, particularly against children, condemning the genocide in Gaza.

In Bremen, the Palestinian community organized a large march in protest against the ongoing aggression and the crimes of the Israeli occupation in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, joined by Arab and Islamic communities as well as German and European solidarity activists.

Participants in the Bremen protest waved the Palestinian flag and displayed placards expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, condemning the actions of the Israeli military against civilians in Gaza.

They chanted for freedom for Palestine and called for an end to the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, demanding the entry of food, relief, and medical supplies to the region.

Samer Bilal Aslan, head of the Palestinian community in Bremen and its suburbs, stated, "It is time for the world to awaken from its long slumber and work to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing faced by our people in Gaza, especially in the northern part of the territory."