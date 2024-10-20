Wathnan Racing's Kind Of Blue Triumphs At Ascot

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wathnan Racing's Kind Of Blue triumphed in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (Group 1) at Ascot yesterday. The 3-year-old colt, trained by James Fanshawe, delivered a career-best performance in the 6-furlong dash, securing a decisive victory under jockey James Doyle.

After finishing second in the Gr1 Haydock Sprint Cup, Kind Of Blue was purchased by Wathnan Racing and repaid their faith with this emphatic win. He showed great determination, holding off a strong challenge from Swingalong to win by a head, with Flora of Bermuda finishing third.

Jockey Doyle praised the colt's improvement, crediting James Fanshawe and the Wathnan Racing team for their efforts.

“He's improved with every race and there's no better man than James Fanshawe to prepare a Champion Sprint winner here! There is a superb team at Wathnan Racing, including Richard Brown who has sourced these horses. We've had a few near misses in big races this season, so to win an important Group 1 like this is fantastic,” he said.