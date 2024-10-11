Next Economic Council Meeting Convenes At Azerbaijan's Cabinet Of Ministers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The next meeting of the Economic Council was held on October 10, Azernews reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Ali Asadov, the Chairman of the Economic Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, took place under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev on September 26. It followed up on tasks from the consultation dedicated to economic issues, discussing the "Rules for Regulating Import-Export Operations in the Republic of Azerbaijan." Extensive discussions were held on the requirement for bringing obtained funds into the country within 180 days, the classification of exported goods by sector and country, and the administrative and criminal liabilities related to unreturned foreign currency funds by individuals and entities.

Shahin Bagirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee; Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank; and Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, spoke on these issues.

The second agenda item addressed the activities of the "Southern Gas Corridor" Closed Joint Stock Company. Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, and Israfil Mammadov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund, reported on this matter.

Members of the Economic Council engaged in extensive discussions on the presented topics.

At the end of the meeting, decisions were made based on the proposals from Economic Council members, and relevant tasks were assigned to the