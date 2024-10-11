Next Economic Council Meeting Convenes At Azerbaijan's Cabinet Of Ministers
Date
10/11/2024
Nazrin Abdul
The next meeting of the Economic Council was held on October 10,
Azernews reports citing the Cabinet of
Ministers.
The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Chairman
of the Economic Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, took place
under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev on September 26. It
followed up on tasks from the consultation dedicated to economic
issues, discussing the "Rules for Regulating Import-Export
Operations in the Republic of Azerbaijan." Extensive discussions
were held on the legal requirement for bringing obtained funds into
the country within 180 days, the classification of exported goods
by sector and country, and the administrative and criminal
liabilities related to unreturned foreign currency funds by
individuals and entities.
Shahin Bagirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee; Taleh
Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank; and Kamran Aliyev,
Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, spoke on these issues.
The second agenda item addressed the activities of the "Southern
Gas Corridor" Closed Joint Stock Company. Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, and Israfil
Mammadov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund, reported on
this matter.
Members of the Economic Council engaged in extensive discussions
on the presented topics.
At the end of the meeting, decisions were made based on the
proposals from Economic Council members, and relevant tasks were
assigned to the
