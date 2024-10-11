Inmerge Innovation Summit In Baku Kicks Off With Industry Leaders And Visionaries
10/11/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The second day of the "INMerge" Innovation Summit, organized by
"PASHA Holding" for the fourth time in Baku, has begun,
Azernews reports.
The purpose of this annual summit is to contribute to the
development of the innovation ecosystem in the country, bringing
together startups and investors to create opportunities for
cooperation, as well as establishing a platform for the exchange of
ideas and experiences among all participants in the innovation
ecosystem.
Present at the "INMerge" Innovation Summit today were Steve
Chen, co-founder of YouTube; Werner Vogels, Vice President and
Technical Director of Amazon; Jalal Gasimov, Executive Director of
PASHA Holding; and Inara Valiyeva, Chairman of the Innovation and
Digital Development Agency. Former General Director of "Avito,"
Vladimir Pravdiviy, was among the confirmed speakers. Linda Hill,
founder of "Paradox Strategies" and "InnovationForce" and a
professor at Harvard Business School, along with Ilya Strebulayev,
a professor at Stanford University, will also be speaking.
It is worth noting that the "INMerge" Innovation Summit has been
organized by "PASHA Holding" for the fourth time. The summit brings
together innovators, investors, and influential leaders from fields
such as fintech, telecommunications, and e-commerce. "INMerge" also
serves as a strategic networking hub, allowing participants to
forge important partnerships, develop collaborations, and build
international connections with leaders and innovators in the
region.
