Inmerge Innovation Summit In Baku Kicks Off With Industry Leaders And Visionaries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The second day of the "INMerge" Innovation Summit, organized by "PASHA Holding" for the fourth time in Baku, has begun, Azernews reports.

The purpose of this annual summit is to contribute to the development of the innovation ecosystem in the country, bringing together startups and investors to create opportunities for cooperation, as well as establishing a for the exchange of ideas and experiences among all participants in the innovation ecosystem.

Present at the "INMerge" Innovation Summit today were Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube; Werner Vogels, Vice President and Technical Director of Amazon; Jalal Gasimov, Executive Director of PASHA Holding; and Inara Valiyeva, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency. Former General Director of "Avito," Vladimir Pravdiviy, was among the confirmed speakers. Linda Hill, founder of "Paradox Strategies" and "InnovationForce" and a professor at Harvard Business School, along with Ilya Strebulayev, a professor at Stanford University, will also be speaking.

It is worth noting that the "INMerge" Innovation Summit has been organized by "PASHA Holding" for the fourth time. The summit brings together innovators, investors, and influential leaders from fields such as fintech, telecommunications, and e-commerce. "INMerge" also serves as a strategic networking hub, allowing participants to forge important partnerships, develop collaborations, and build international connections with leaders and innovators in the region.