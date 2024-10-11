Iran, Oman Stage Joint Rescue, Relief Maritime Drill
(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Oct 11 (IANS) Iran and Oman conducted a joint rescue and relief drill in the Indian Ocean and the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a press release from the Iranian army, the exercise conducted on Thursday, hosted by Oman, involved naval forces from both countries, Xinhua news agency reported.
The drill aimed to enhance naval combat preparedness in line with bilateral maritime security agreements, the press release said.
Operations included joint rescue missions, helicopter patrols, surveillance, and diver deployment, it added.
Iran and Oman share a maritime border along the Gulf of Oman.
