Japan And U.S. Forge Closer Ties In Air-To-Air Missile Production

The two nations agreed to accelerate their study on co-producing the American AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM). This decision came during a meeting in Hawaii, led by high-ranking defense officials from both countries.



The study will examine challenges, necessary delivery timelines, and viable production activities in Japan. A Japanese official expressed a sense of urgency, aiming to complete the study by year-end.



This collaboration stems from the Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition, and Sustainment Forum, established by President Biden and former Prime Minister Kishida.



Raytheon, the American producer, touts the AMRAAM as the world's most sophisticated air dominance weapon. Mitsubishi Electric , Japan's largest air-to-air missile manufacturer, will likely lead the licensed production in Japan.







The study will address expansion costs and investments needed for AMRAAM production. This partnership extends beyond the AMRAAM. Both nations agreed to explore co-production opportunities for Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement.

Expanding Defense Cooperation and Missile Production

They also plan to continue negotiations on expanding Patriot surface-to-air missile co-production in Japan. The AMRAAM is expected to play a crucial role in the Ukraine conflict.



President Biden announced plans to supply hundreds of additional Patriot and AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine next year. These missiles could help counter Russia's use of cheap, free-fall "glide bombs."



These bombs have been terrorizing Ukrainian frontline troops and nearby cities. This collaboration serves multiple purposes. It aims to replenish depleted American stockpiles and prepare for future conflicts, particularly in Asia.



In addition, the integration of defense industries between the US, Japan, and South Korea addresses American production shortages and strengthens regional preparedness.



The missiles produced in Japan are not intended for immediate deployment in Ukraine. Instead, they will primarily serve to replenish American supplies.



In short, this strategic move highlights the growing interdependence of allied nations in defense production and preparedness.

