IOF Bombs Another School Sheltering Displaced Civilians In Deir Al-Balah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces (IOF) bombed yet another school sheltering displaced civilians in Deir Al-Balah today, at the central Gaza Strip, slaughtering at least 22 Palestinians and injuring many others.

Wafa news agency reported medical sources as saying that the IOF bombed Rafidah school, which is sheltering displaced civilians, murdering at least 22 Palestinians and injuring many others, some of them in critical condition.

The Israeli warplanes targeted and bombed a group of civilians in Saftawi area, north of the Jalaa area, northwest of Gaza City, murdering a civilian and wounding several others.

The Israeli occupation continues committing genocide against Palestinians in all the governorates of the Gaza Strip for the 370th day, during which they slaughtered at least 42,010 Palestinians and injured at least 97,720 others, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble.

