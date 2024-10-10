US Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing On Chigasaki Beach Near Tokyo
Date
10/10/2024 6:45:13 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Oct 10 (IANS) A US military helicopter made an emergency landing on Thursday at a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo, with no reports of injuries or damage to the aircraft, local media reported.
According to the US Navy, the helicopter, with three crew onboard, made the landing at around 11:05 a.m. (local time) as a precautionary measure after detecting irregularities, reports Xinhua, quoting Kyodo News.
The helicopter resumed flight at about 3:05 p.m. (local time), the report said.
The US Navy did not provide further details, including the cause of the irregularities, saying the incident is "still under investigation," it added.
The aircraft, an H60 helicopter, belongs to the US Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.
Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said that the ministry has dispatched an official to gather information at the site, adding that he has urged the US side to ensure thorough safety management.
The incident followed an emergency landing in August by a US Navy helicopter in a rice field in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture.
MENAFN10102024000231011071ID1108765901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.