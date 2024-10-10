Ashok Leyland Light Commercial Vehicles opens a new dealership in Udaipur, Rajasthan

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 8th October 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer inaugurated its dealership for Light Commercial Vehicles in Udaipur. This is the 6th Light Commercial Vehicle dealership in the state of Rajasthan. The new partner Tirupati Automobiles, has a 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility strategically located at Dewali, Goverdhan Vilas, Ahmedabad Road, Udaipur. The facility is equipped with advanced tools, 02 quick service bays and has sophisticated infrastructure to ensure superior customer experience. The company currently offers a range of LCV products – BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER and MiTR range.



Mr. Viplav Shah, Head – LCV Business, Ashok Leyland said, “We are excited to further strengthen our presence in Rajasthan. This region has always been an important market for Ashok Leyland. We have been working on creating a strong foothold in the region, and the new dealership in Udaipur will bolster our presence in this geography. The overwhelming success of our ‘DOST Range’ and now the ‘BADA DOST’ can be attributed to the robustness of our products and the extensive reach of our network. Our vehicles continue to receive a tremendous response from customers, thanks to their superior mileage, top-tier performance, and unmatched sales and after-sales support. We take great pride in our exceptional service retention, with nearly 70% of our customers returning to our dealer workshops even after the warranty period. Our commitment to customer service and satisfaction remains steadfast, and we will continue to raise the bar in delivering an unparalleled ownership experience.”



Ashok Leyland’s products are launched to meet the evolving needs of Indian LCV customers by offering best-in-class technology at competitive costs. Now, there are more than five lakh LCVs across India.



The recently launched BADA DOST is the first product to be built on an all-new robust LCV platform and has four variants, i2, i3+, i4, and i5. It is powered by an 80 hp BS6 engine that delivers best-in-class power & mileage, best-in-class payload, and best-in-class load body length and loading space that helps customers earn more profit per trip. Owing to its low turning radius and best-in-class ground clearance, BADA DOST is the ideal vehicle for inter and intra-city applications and can negotiate all terrains with ease.



DOST range comes in the following avatars - DOST LiTE, DOST STRONG, and DOST+ to cater to different sections of the market and applications.



PARTNER, a modern & highly fuel-efficient load carrier, caters to the 3.5 - 4.8 ton payload segment and is available in both 4 tyre and 6 tyre options. It comes with Load body options of 10ft, 11ft, 14ft and 17ft. PARTNER is based on an internationally acclaimed vehicle platform & carries the renowned ZD30 CRDI engine.



MiTR bus, based on the same platform as PARTNER, comes in both standard bus & school bus options. It provides superior mileage even in stop and go conditions. MiTR School Bus complies with all school bus safety norms & compliance codes and offers unmatched ride comfort.



BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER, and MiTR are manufactured at Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art Hosur plant.



BADA DOST is available at Rs. 10,73,00 for I5, Rs 9,99,500/- for the i4, and i3+ variant and at Rs 9,02,000/- for i2 variant.



DOST LiTE, DOST Strong and DOST+ are available at a competitive price starting from Rs-7,57,300/-



PARTNER is available at an attractive price starting from Rs- 16,83,000/-



MITR Bus is priced competitively starting from Rs- 22,40,000 /-



Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks in the CV space. Its robust network of more than 1700 exclusive outlets ensures the availability of authorized Service centers at every 75 KMS on major Highways.





MENAFN10102024005232011781ID1108764788