Valneva Hosts Investor Day In New York City

Saint Herblain (France), October 10, 2024 –Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, is hosting an investor day today in New York City to discuss the Company's key value drivers over the next 12-18 months and beyond. Valneva's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Officer Peter Bühler, and other members of the Company's senior leadership team will highlight the Company's substantial opportunity for its Lyme vaccine candidate led by partner Pfizer, Valneva's growing commercial vaccine business, and opportunities for continued value creation from the Company's promising R&D pipeline.

Presentations will begin today at 10am ET (4:00pm CET) and will be available in the Presentation section of Valneva's website. The event will also be webcast live and archived on the Events page in the Investors section of Valneva's website. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid way – in person and webcast. To register, click here . There will be two Q&A sessions during and immediately following the formal presentations with opportunity for virtual attendees to participate.

VLA15, its vaccine candidate against Lyme disease, which is currently fully enrolled with primary vaccination series completed in the pivotal Phase 3 study led by Pfizer

The Company's revenue-generating commercial portfolio of traveler's vaccines, including the ongoing launches of IXCHIQ® against chikungunya virus

The Company's clinical and preclinical R&D pipeline, which includes ongoing clinical development for IXCHIQ® (Phase 4 and other studies), SV4 against Shigella in Phase 2, and VLA1601 against Zika virus in Phase 1. Valneva will also discuss further R&D pipeline development and selected current lead targets. There will also be a brief financial overview highlighting 2024 and mid-term guidance.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva , said,“It's a pivotal time for Valneva as we approach the third and final tick season before the conclusion of the Phase 3 trial of our Lyme disease vaccine, VLA15, next year. If approved and commercialized by our partner Pfizer, we believe we can achieve sustained profitability from 2027, also supported by the revenue growth we expect from our existing portfolio of travel vaccines over the years to come, including the global launches and uptake of IXCHIQ®. We are committed to continue investing in developing differentiated vaccines in areas of high unmet medical – in line with our vision to contribute to a world in which no one dies or suffers from a vaccine preventable disease.”

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines, including the world's first and only chikungunya vaccine, as well as certain third-party vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world's most clinically advanced Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats. More information is available at