BDF Command Condoles With Kuwait Over Fighter Jet Tragedy


10/9/2024 3:03:11 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Command of Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) expressed sincere condolences to the State of Kuwait over the tragic crash of a fighter get of the Kuwait Air Force and the martyrdom of its pilot during a training mission on Wednesday.
The BDF Command expressed, in a statement, sympathy with the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people as well as the family of the martyr, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant them patience and solace. (end)
