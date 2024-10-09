BDF Command Condoles With Kuwait Over Fighter Jet Tragedy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MANAMA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Command of Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) expressed sincere condolences to the State of Kuwait over the tragic crash of a fighter get of the Kuwait Air Force and the martyrdom of its pilot during a training mission on Wednesday.
The BDF Command expressed, in a statement, sympathy with the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people as well as the family of the martyr, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant them patience and solace. (end)
