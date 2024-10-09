Germany: High Level Meeting For Ukraine Postponed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The German affirmed on Wednesday postponing the high level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, set to be held next Saturday at the American military base in Ramstein.

This was confirmed in a press by the official spokesman for the German government Steffen Hebestreit, a day after the US's announcement of delaying US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany.

Hebestreit said that the meeting will not be organized in Ramstein in the presence of heads of state and government, nor will a four-way meeting be organized in Berlin with the participation of Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

On Tuesday, the German Chancellor expressed his understanding of the US decision to postpone Biden's visit due to Hurricane Milton, saying that if a similar hurricane had struck Germany he would have taken the same decision.

The meeting was scheduled to be held next Saturday at the American military base, with the Participation of 20 heads of state, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who wanted to present a "victory plan" in the war between Russia and his country.

There no word yet as to the new date of the meeting, upon which Kyiv bets to secure increased aid for its armed forces from the western powers. (end)

