Stringtree Launches Auction Platform For High-End Musical Instruments First Auction Opens October 15Th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StringTree , a new auction marketplace for premium, vintage, and collectible musical instruments, has officially launched its platform. StringTree aims to redefine the buying experience by connecting enthusiasts through a trusted, transparent seven-day auction model.
The first auction will open for bids on October 15, 2024. This debut auction will feature a 1963 Gretsch 6119 Chet Atkins Tennessean , an affordable and sought-after vintage instrument for collectors and players alike. Built by musicians and collectors.
StringTree Auctions is Launching
Community Powered Auctions for Vintage, Collectible and High-Value Musical Instruments
"StringTree is all about bringing together a passionate community and offering a better way to buy and sell high-value gear," said Peter Burghardt, Founder & CEO. "Our transparent auction format ensures fair prices while our community powers user excitement and trust in the buying process."
Why StringTree ?
Curated Listings: Each instrument is screened, selected for its desirability, and comes with detailed descriptions, including history, notable features and past ownership details.
Engaged Community: Buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts can interact through a platform comments and questions feature, sharing insights and expertise on auction items.
Fair & Transparent Auctions: StringTree 's seven-day auctions eliminate haggling and guarantee market value for every instrument.
First Auction Opens October 15th
The inaugural auction will feature a 1963 Gretsch 6119 Chet Atkins Tennessean (identical to George Harrison's Hard Day's Night and Revolver era Gretsch) and other rare instruments
from top-tier sellers. Bidding opens on October 15, 2024, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exciting new chapter for the high-end musical instrument community.
As Josh Rieck of J. Rieck Music
puts it, "I've been waiting for an auction site that caters to both sellers and buyers by providing the detailed information buyers want, ensuring fair pricing for everyone, and making the experience smooth, fun, and worry-free. StringTree looks to be that marketplace."
About StringTree
StringTree is revolutionizing the way high-end instruments change hands. With community-driven auctions, expert curation, and transparency, it's set to become the go-to marketplace for premium musical gear.
Visit
and follow us on Instagram @StringTree
Media Contact:
Peter Burghardt
Founder & CEO, StringTree
[email protected]
510-414-7142
SOURCE StringTree Inc
