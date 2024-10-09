High-Level Ministerial Dialogue On New Collective Quantitative Goal Held In Baku
Nazrin Abdul
A high-level ministerial dialogue on the "New Collective
Quantitative Goal" (NCQG) was held in Baku in the field of climate
finance.
Azernews reports citing the post shared by
COP29 official "X" account.
"The COP29 team cordially welcomes delegates from around the
world to an important event leading up to the upcoming 29th session
of the COP," the post said.
